Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Fairmont Park Church of Christ
Midland, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
East Hill Cemetery
Fort Stockton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Wynne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Wynne

Send Flowers
Harold Wynne Obituary
MIDLAND - Harold Wynne, 88, of Midland, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. March 9, 2020, at Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland. The family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Monday at East Hill Cemetery in Fort Stockton. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -