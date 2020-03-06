|
MIDLAND - Harold Wynne, 88, of Midland, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. March 9, 2020, at Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland. The family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Monday at East Hill Cemetery in Fort Stockton. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 6, 2020