ODESSA - Harry Edward Susan passed away October 14, 2020 at his home in Odessa Texas.



He left behind his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly, daughter Danielle "Pickle Puss" Susan and fiancé Gerald "Yohaun" Fliflet of Odessa, son Donny "Scooter" Susan and his wife Krista of Odessa, daughter Carrie Anne "Pokey" Gutierrez and husband Mike of Midland and son Dusty "Duddy" Susan of Odessa.



He has six grandchildren: Jordan Lane of Midland, Jaden Susan of Odessa, Jocelyn Susan of Odessa, Moriyah Gutierrez of Lubbock, Faith Anne Susan Gutierrez of Midland and Tristan Gutierrez of Midland.



He was preceded in death by his baby brother Henry "Hank" Susan and his wife Angie of Weatherford Texas, his father Byron Susan and mother Ethell Susan of Weatherford Texas.



He has a loving sister Elizabeth "Wibbie" Wright and her husband Tom of Weatherford Texas, nephew John Byron Susan and his wife Brenda of Weatherford Texas, niece Jennifer "Jen Jen" Challis and husband Michael of Hurst Texas.



He graduated from L.D. Bell High School in Uless, Texas, acquired his pilot's license at the age of 16 and began his aviation career at 17. He has 55 years aviation experience... 50+ years crop dusting in the Rio Grande Valley Texas, Bakersfield, California, Colorado, Kansas, Southern Arizona and Hereford Texas. He was a Captain for Empire Airlines for 5 years. He flew with his father, Byron Susan, multiple touring rock bands in the 1970s across Europe and the U.S. He had the privilege of flying multiple politicians to their destinations. Harry was a top aerobatic pilot, performing in multiple air shows where he stunned and thrilled the crowds with his precision acrobatics. Harry had another passion in addition to flying... that was cars! He shared that passion with his son Dusty and daughter Danielle. His passion of flying was shared with son Donny and daughter Carrie Anne. His love of animals showed, as he always lit up when his babies came in the room. Buddy, Jax, Duddy, Hoppy, Rusty, Bailey, Sami and Jakey. They were his pride and joy and could do no wrong in his eyes. We would forever see him on his couch in the front living room with the babies literally, beside him, laying on him... fighting for who could get the closest to him. Harry worked his whole life for his family... to provide the best life for his wife and kids. He was the best at everything he did. Whether it be working on cars in his off-season from flying and having an impeccable flight record. Harry was one of the original members of the CAF beginning at Rebel Field in Harlingen Texas. He taught life lessons that will be forever cherished by his children. His work ethic was impeccable. He will be forever remembered for his unique way of creating his own language in a humorous way. Harry thought humor was the best medicine. He had a way of making you laugh in the most inopportune times.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Sherwood Church of Christ.



We love you and you will forever be flying with the angels as God's copilot!



