GEORGETOWN, TX - Hazel L Brown, 86, formerly of Odessa, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Georgetown, TX. We extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Tiffin House Memory Care staff and owner as she received exceptional care that made her comfortable and happy for the past 12 months.
Hazel was born at home in Kilgore, TX to Alvin & Ruth Reid on June 6, 1933. She married Roy R Brown on December 1, 1951 in Kilgore, TX. They were married for 56 years when he preceded her in death on July 19, 2008. She was a member of Eisenhower Church of Christ. Odessa was her home for 60 years where she made many lifetime friends while raising the family.
She worked for Sears Roebuck for many years as a credit department clerk and in shipping and receiving. Also, she served as an administrative assistant at ECISD. She found great joy while caring for and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to their local school activities, seeing them graduate, marry and bring on the next generation.
Traveling was something she always made time for with family and friends. She had so much fun going to lakes, mountains, historical sites, taking a cruise or visiting entertainment locations throughout the United States including Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean Islands and Baja Mexico.
Hazel is survived by her two children, James A Brown and wife Debbie, Teresa L Ingram; sister, Nealy Lahair and husband John; brother, Steven and wife Anita; brother-in-law Bill Brown and wife Mary; nephews Steve Brown, Scott Reid and wife Melissa; nieces, Nancy and Lee Ann Reid, Stephanie Morris and husband Dwain, Debbie Williams and husband Phillip, and Robin Hanna.
Grandchildren: Jeremy Brown, Bobby Hummel, Krista Susan, Kala Ingram, Kirk Brown and Daniel Brown. Also 11 Great-Grandchildren: Taylor, Brett and Bailey Hummel, Jaden and Jocelyn Susan, Ryder Asbury, Conner Holt, Margo and Ellis Brown, Joshua and Kinsley Brown.
Pallbearers are Jaden Susan, Jeremy Brown, Kirk Brown, Daniel Brown, John Lahair and Steven Reid,
In place of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to be given in her honor to the Odessa Christian School or to your favorite charitable organization.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jimmy Braswell, officiating. Burial and grave site service will follow immediately after in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 28, 2020