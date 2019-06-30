ODESSA, TX. - Hector N. Pina, age 56, of Odessa passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born Saturday, March 30, 1963 in Presidio, TX to the late Raul Pina and Angelica (Navarette) Pina.



Hector loved riding horses. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his brothers. He was an awesome athlete and played baseball and basketball in his younger years. Hector was a hard worker who was friendly with everyone. He never met a stranger.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his brothers: Ramon Pina and wife Sandra of El Paso and Raul Pina of Presidio; sisters: Isela Lujan of Pecos and Chita Pina of Odessa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Monday, July 1 at Acres West 24 hr. Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the interment to follow at the Odessa II section of the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on June 30, 2019