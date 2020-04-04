Home

Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Helen Ann Tyminski

Helen Ann Tyminski Obituary
MURRELLS INLET, SC - Helen Ann Tyminski, 68, formerly of Odessa, TX, passed away peacefully at her Murrells Inlet, SC residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Cincinnati, OH, Mrs. Tyminski was the daughter of late Stanley L. Tyminski and Helen Tyminski. She was a loving and giving person who loved to help others. An avid card player, Mrs. Tyminski loved the Christmas season, she also loved sports, the outdoors, baking for family and friends and was a V.I.P. at school. She served proudly as a Supply Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a member of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island, SC. In addition to her parents Mrs. Tyminski is also predeceased by her Aunt Katie and Uncle Billy.

Survivors include her son, Travis (Erin) Faulk, Odessa, TX; daughter, Crystal Nikole (Adam) Anzaldua; Odessa, TX; grandchildren, Alexander Faulk, Jordan Faulk, Sirena Faulk, Taylor Faulk and Jeremiah Anzaldua; brother, Buddy; 3 sisters and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held.

The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the Captain's Cove Community for the outpouring of love and support.

Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected]

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 4, 2020
