KATY - Helen Elizabeth Cooper, age 88, transferred from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on January 7, 2020, in Katy, TX. She was born July 20, 1931 in Buffalo, OK to Dr. Thomas Harold and Gladys Williams. She was married to Jim (James Paul) Cooper in Odessa, TX on June 21, 1952.
Helen was reared in the Texas Gulf Oil camps, attending grade schools in Crane, McCamey, Iraan, Goldsmith, and Odessa. Her family moved to Oklahoma City, OK in 1943. She graduated from Central High School in 1948. The family then moved to San Antonio, TX and a year later to Odessa where Helen's father, Dr. Harold Williams, began his chiropractic practice. Helen attended college for two years and then worked as an office manager-bookkeeper for several years in Odessa, Anchorage, AK, and Amarillo, TX.
After moving back to Odessa in 1967, Helen returned to college and graduated from Sul Ross University in 1971. She received her master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from University of Texas of the Permian Basin. She was a Licensed Professional Counselor. Helen taught Special Education in Elementary and High schools for seven years. She was a Title I Counselor for one year and spent twenty-one years as a counselor at Bonham Junior High. In 1997 she received the "Junior High School Counselor of the Year" award from the Permian Basin Counselor's Association of which she was a member. Helen also held memberships in Odessa Classroom Teachers Association, American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy and Colonial Dames. She retired from the school system in 2001. Helen was a member of Temple Baptist Church (now Crossroads Fellowship) and Odessa Tabernacle.
The passion of Helen's life was people. She was warm, generous and kind with a quick smile and an easy laugh. Helen was greatly loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Louise Triplett, her nieces Kimberly Williams and Sara Scott, her great-grandson, Tristan and her husband.
Helen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Carla and Mike McGinley of Katy; her son Craig Cooper of Odessa; her grandchildren: Katie, Morgan, Jordan, Lindie, Walker, Stetson, D'Alainey, Justice; her great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Amaryah, Makayla, Analisse, Jordan, Jr., Jett; her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Harold and Janice Williams, Jr. of San Antonio; her nieces, nephews and their children: Mark and Nilsa Triplett of Colombia and William, Catherine, Tracy Triplett of Austin TX, Michael and Beverley Williams and Nicholas, Jonathan, Hannah of San Antonio, Kevin and Stacy Triplett and Kacy of Austin, Shannon Scott and Hunter of Arkansas; her cousin June Hanson of Colorado.
Family visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 26 at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E, I-20BL, Odessa 79762. The memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 27 at Odessa Tabernacle, 2406 Oakwood Dr, Odessa 79761.
If desired, memorials may be made to Odessa Tabernacle or a .
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 22, 2020