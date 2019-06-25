Odessa American Obituaries
ODESSA - Helen Joyce Starr, age 70, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Helen was born March 19, 1949 to Billie Mae and Ardon Anderson in Odessa, TX. Helen spent most of her life in Odessa and attended Odessa High School. Johnny Starr and Helen were married on June 1, 1985 at Midessa Heights Church in Midland. They were married for 34 years and had five children, Lee, Laurie, Wade, Aaron and Glenda. Helen was a member of Odessa Heights Church.

Helen was a kind, gentle woman and loved her family dearly. She never complained about the health challenges she faced and did not want to be a burden on anyone. Her family and faith were her priorities in life. Helen so loved her children and grandchildren.

We will miss her kindness and cherish the many wonderful loving memories.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Billie Mae and Ardon Alvin Anderson; her son, Aaron and daughter Glenda; sister, Carolyn Mobley; brothers, Ardon Ray, Michael Lee and Jimmy Dee Anderson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Johnny Starr; daughter, Laurie and (Charles) Jay; sons, Wade Starr and Lee Starr; sisters, Wanda Jean Ralston, Sharon Faye Dyson, Glenda Sue McLain; grandchildren, Emberly and Christopher Jay and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family of Helen Starr would like to extend a special thank you to Home Hospice for the love and compassion.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on June 25, 2019
