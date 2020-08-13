GATESVILLE - Helen Davis Sweatt



May 22, 1918 - August 8, 2020



Helen Davis Sweatt, age 102 of Gatesville, passed away on the afternoon of August 8, 2020. The family will have a service 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Scott's Funeral Home with Pastor David Booth officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, TX.



Helen was born on May 22, 1918 in Ranger, TX to the late T.R. and Cora Davis. She moved with her family to the panhandle of Texas at an early age. Helen attended school in Hart and was the oldest of four children, she worked on the family farm from a young age till graduating from Hart High School. She married Louie Green Sweatt on January 29, 1937 in Plainview. Louie was employed by El Paso Natural Gas Company which led the family to move various times around West Texas and New Mexico. No matter where they moved Helen was sure to make each house a home and was an excellent cook. She was an avid reader, reading books continually, even at the age of 102. She received her solo pilot's license in 1946 and was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star in Jal, NM. Helen loved the outdoors and traveling the United States with Louie. After 102 years on this earth Helen knew lots of people who loved and cherished her dearly. She was a member of Pearl Baptist Church and former member of Sherwood Baptist Church in Odessa.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Louie G. Sweatt; brothers, Bob and Doyle Davis; son, Terry Sweatt.



Helen is survived by her daughters, Gayle Logan and husband, Billy, Linda Nunez and husband, R.V. of Huntsville; son, Kim Sweatt and wife, Gail of Odessa; sister, Peggy Clay of Nara Visa, NM; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



