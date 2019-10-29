Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Henry B. Carrasco


1931 - 2019
Henry B. Carrasco Obituary
MIDLAND - Henry B. Carrasco, 88, of Midland, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Midland. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. October 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland.. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 29, 2019
