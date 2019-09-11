|
ODESSA - HV Clark April 28, 1928 - September 9, 2019
Daddy was born in Talpa, Texas on Saturday, April 28, 1928 to Henry Virgil Clark Sr. and Lillie Tennessee Dunn Clark. He was one of 4 sons and three daughters. He never knew he was actually Henry Virgil Jr until he had to send for his birth certificate in order to apply for Medicare. I asked him once had he never seen his birth certificate and he laughed and said "no because Daddy didn't pay the doctor when I was born...they never had one!" So he was always known as "HV" or "H". Daddy spent the most of his youth working in the cotton fields. During the great depression his family often lived in tent camps and moved around as work was found. Daddy said with so many mouths to feed, he often would go door to door asking for food. But his love of westerns was born during that time in his life when his Dad would give him a nickel to watch a western...or he would shine shoes to make that extra nickel. Daddy enlisted in the US Army May 15, 1946. Shipping out from California bound for Manila. He was honorably disharged on November 14, 1947. Had he not enlisted and served his time, he would have been sent to Korea at the beginning of the Cold War. Daddy met our Mama, Joyce Clark at Ted Krolls church in Odessa, and after dating three months were married on April 15, 1950. They were married 62 years until her death on June 15, 2012. Daddy made his living as a commercial and residential paint contractor, owner of Clark Painting and Decorating. Teaching son Johnny all he knew...he wanted to leave his business to him. He was known for painting many of Bobby Cox's Restaurants including Rosas Cafe and Texas Burger. Daddys backyard proudly wore the colors of Rosas Cafe when he would use leftover paint to color his yard fixtures. At the age of 80 he retired, wanting to spend more time with Mama when she went into the nursing home . Daddy and Mama were proud members of the Foursquare Gospel Church. He was made Elder by Robert Lamb Sr, a proud moment in his life. He taught Sunday School for at least 60 years. Daddy believed if the church doors were open, he should be there. He raised his kids in that manner. We just knew that Saturday night, Daddy would have our shoes shined and lined up ready for us to get into Sunday morning for church. It was not questioned...it was just the way it was. You simply did not miss church. When something good happened to Daddy, he was quick to give the Lord the credit...stating many times " that this was part of the good dividends that comes from serving the Lord." Daddy and Mama had four kids, Johnny, Nancy, Ginny and Cathy. Yearly "vacations" for our family was one week spent at church camp. Our family and extended families would make the long trip to Siloam Springs, Arkansas to spend the week with church folks. Eventually, there was a Foursquare camp in Buffalo Gap, Texas...Camp Whispering Oaks. Daddy and Mama would often go down and help do repairs on the camp grounds in preparation for the coming camp days. But there was one more of Daddys favorite places to go and that was El Paso, Texas. We would go shopping in Juarez , Daddy would get a new leather belt every time and then we would go to the Foursquare Church while we were there to see old friends. Great memories were made there. Daddy passed on his love of music to his kids. He loved old country and gospel music. Friends laughed at us because we always had radios in every room of our house, even the bathrooms. Daddy even had a TV in his bathroom so he could listen to preaching when he was getting ready for work. The only other thing he loved as much as church and music was cars. One time he owned 6 at one time inspiring Pastor Robert Lamb Sr to include Daddys 6 cars in a funny Fathers Day song one year. He could never have enough cars. Daddy was able to live at home until the age of 90 and had to have more care than we could give him so he was moved to Deerings nursing home. We want to thank the staff of Deerings for their kind care of Daddy while he was there.
Daddy died from complications from sepsis.
Daddy was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, son Johnny, parents Henry and Lillie Clark, brothers Calvin and L.N., sisters Anna, Pauline and husband Robert, and Ruby and husband Pete as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and some inlaws and outlaws.
He is survived by his brother William Clark and wife Karyon, daughters Nancy Thompson and husband Jim, Ginny Rodgers, and Cathy Conway and husband David, grandkids, Melissa James, Kristy Escontrias, Elias Cervantez and Kevin Clark, honorary grandkids Rebecca and David and honorary great grand kids Raymond and Chance, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friend Dwayne Johnson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6-8 pm
Services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10 am at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Chapel officiated by long time friend and Reverend Dwayne Johnson. Pallbearers: Elias Cervantez, Kevin Clark, Philip Lewis, Josh Johnson, Caleb Johnson and Bill Burleson. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery
Daddy, save a place for us...we will be there soon..
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 11, 2019