MONAHANS, TEXAS - Henry Clinton "Hank" Hollen, passed away at home on July 18th, 2020. Hank was born in Monahans on January 6th, 1951 at the age of
69. He was preceded in death by his mother Clynton Mae McBride Hollen, and his father Claude Ward Hollen. He spent most of his life in Monahans, first working for his father at Hollen Electrical Services, then as the owner. Hank had many hobbies, he was a pilot, a fisherman, and he loved to hunt birds. Oh lets not forget how he loved his popcorn and chocolate. His heart was as big as his laugh. He is survived by his wife Linda McDaniel of Monahans and his two sisters, Claudia Caraway of San Angelo, and Christy Kestler of San Antonio. He will forever be missed and loved but never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday July 27, 2020 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Riley officiating.
