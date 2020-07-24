1/1
Henry Clinton "Hank" Hollen
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONAHANS, TEXAS - Henry Clinton "Hank" Hollen, passed away at home on July 18th, 2020. Hank was born in Monahans on January 6th, 1951 at the age of

69. He was preceded in death by his mother Clynton Mae McBride Hollen, and his father Claude Ward Hollen. He spent most of his life in Monahans, first working for his father at Hollen Electrical Services, then as the owner. Hank had many hobbies, he was a pilot, a fisherman, and he loved to hunt birds. Oh lets not forget how he loved his popcorn and chocolate. His heart was as big as his laugh. He is survived by his wife Linda McDaniel of Monahans and his two sisters, Claudia Caraway of San Angelo, and Christy Kestler of San Antonio. He will forever be missed and loved but never forgotten.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday July 27, 2020 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Riley officiating.

Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Harkey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harkey Funeral Home
210 S Allen Ave
Monahans, TX 79756
(432) 943-4407
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved