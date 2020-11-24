ODESSA - Henry Reyes, 73, of Odessa Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Henry was born in McCamey, Texas on June 1, 1947 to Tomas Reyes and Jesusita Martinez. He was raised and attended school in McCamey. He married Ervenia Flores on February 12, 1973 through the Justice of the Peace and then in St. Mary's Catholic Church on October 16, 1976; they were married for 46 years.



While in McCamey he worked for the State at the Texas Highway Department and at Gasway Well Services. He also had a love for his blue 1968 Camero and yellow 1971 Chevelle. After meeting, Ervenia, he began working with his father in law, Didio Barrera in construction for Desert Paving in Odessa, Texas for 30+ years. Henry enjoyed being outside and worked hard every day to provide for his family.



He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and made sure to be there for each one at their special events at school, dance, choir or wherever he needed to be. He was a pillar of St. Mary's and was actively involved for 40+ years. He enjoyed talking to the parishioners and helped in every way by being an Usher.



Henry is survived by his wife, Ervenia Reyes, his daughters, Yvonne Reyes and Erika Reyes and husband, Joey Martinez. Henry had 5 grandchildren, Ryan Nicholas Lancaster, Dylan Xavier Lancaster, Kyrie Dionne Lancaster, Elleyna Shyan Martinez and Ezra Enrique Reyes Martinez. He is survived by his sisters, Celdia Urias and husband, Lupe Urias, Estella Esparza and husband, Jimmy Esparza, Mary Ann Kilpatrick and Amelia Martinez and by several nieces, nephews, godchildren and other family and friends.



Henry is preceded in death by his mother, Jesusita Martinez and father, Tomas Reyes. His sisters, Petra Harmon, Merce Galindo, Porfidia Gomez, Ester Cano, Maria, and brothers Lupe and Jose Basurto.



Honorary pallbearers are Ezra Martinez, Elleyna Martinez and Kyrie Lancaster. Joey Martinez, Ryan Lancaster, Dylan Lancaster will serve as pallbearers.



The family of Henry Reyes wishes to thank Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home, St. Mary's Church, and Sunset Memorial Gardens for all arrangements and accommodations made during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Dr. Gibbons, Dr. Butler and their wonderful staff for all of their help finding the best treatment plans for him.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5 pm - 8 pm at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial.



Thank you to all of our family and friends who have reached out and sent many prayers and love our way. May God bless each and every one of you.



