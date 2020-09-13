SAN ANGELO - Herbert Edwin Itz, 83, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas.
Herbert was born on December 24, 1936 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Edwin and Anna Wilke Itz. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stonewall, TX. He grew up in Fredericksburg and played basketball, football, and baseball. After graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1955, he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock where he played baseball for one year and majored in Animal Science. Herbert married Carolyn Kay Munn on January 25, 1958 in Water Valley, Texas.
He graduated from Texas Tech in the spring of 1961, then worked for the Lubbock Packing Company. He moved to Odessa to work for El Paso Products where he worked as a lab technician. They attended church at Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord where he was very active and served on the church council. In 1964 from his living room, he started Odessa Complex Community Federal Credit Union.
Herbert retired from El Paso Products and went to work full time at the credit union until his retirement from there in 1998. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed taking trips, especially to see the blue bonnets every year. He took trips to go pheasant hunting and fishing, then to go see his children and grandchildren play volleyball, softball, football, soccer, and dance.
He married Vera Mae Brewer on March 23, 1990 and relocated to his ranch in Water Valley in 1998 after his retirement. He was very active in raising cattle and sheep. He started attending Calvary Lutheran Church in San Angelo. He was a proud member and very active with the San Angelo Downtown Lions Club. Herbert was very proud of his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Vera; 3 daughters, Brenda Itz Quinney and husband Johnny, Sheree Itz and wife Alana Merrick, and Sharla Itz and wife Brandy Itz; 2 step daughters, Debra and husband Barney Russell and Glenda and husband Glenn Smith; 9 grandchildren, Kristin Anselmo, Dustin Quinney, John Austin Quinney, Tanisha Duckett, Keesha Wilkerson, Brandon Wilkerson, Kaylee Bradford; 2 sisters, Marilyn Batson, Emmie Lou and husband Hubert Schwarzer, and sister in law Sally Lacy.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. Followed by Graveside services Monday afternoon at 3:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Stonewall, Texas.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
