MIDLAND - Herbert J. Collerd, 88, of Odessa, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Midland, Texas.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Herb was born on December 22, 1930, in Essex County, New Jersey to Wilford H. Collerd and Margaret Strong Collerd. He attended school in Caldwell Township public school in New Jersey. Herb enlisted in the US Navy in 1946 and later met the love of his life, Mary Kulik, who he shared a lifetime of memories with. They were married in Jacksonville, Florida on May 8, 1950 and together raised five children. During his time in the Navy, Herb proudly served as a Radio man and Chief Petty Officer for over 20 years. After retirement from the Navy, he went on to work for Centriflo Pump and Machine of Odessa and worked for over 25 years as pump shop manager. He was a lover of anything outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. You could often catch him out on a Saturday morning mowing the lawn for his church, The Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord. He was a lover of animals especially his companion dog, Sissy. Herb always loved to lend a helping hand to his fellow man, and would be there at a moment's notice.
Herb is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary S. Collerd, and together they are reunited; and brother, Kenneth Collerd.
Herb is survived by his son, James H. Collerd and his wife Jan of Midland; daughters Joannie and her husband Tim Morby of Houston; Judy and her husband Gerald Ervin of Tyler; Janie and her husband Blaine Corbin; and June Collerd, all of Odessa; Sister Ruth Bell of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Jennifer Snow, Jill Shedd, Tyler Collerd, Hilary Cook, Kelsi Gray, Grant Morby, Cody Corbin, Kaleb Saldana, and Aviyah Haecker; great grandchildren, Hannah Shedd, Grace, Hope, and Faith Snow, Corbin and Jayci Gray, and Walter Alley-Collerd.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Collerd, Kaleb Saldana, Grant Morby, Rylan Haecker, Brandon Polston, and Brody Polston. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Polston, J.D. Greene, Curley Lawson, Bill Tate, Cody Corbin, C.L. Carlile, Terry Polston, and George Roberts.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. J.B. Naidu, Candy Foster, Christina Dorsett, Dr. Raja Naidu, and Dr. Anand Reddy and staff with DaVita Dialysis. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord.
"As for me, I take my mortal leave from this revolving world, the sun, this moon, those walks with my loved ones, my duties to this country, my home, and my children; to reunite and walk hand-in-hand with my beautiful, loving wife."
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 25, 2019