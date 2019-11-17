|
CRANE - Herman Vaughns, 72, of Midland, and formerly of Crane, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.
Herman was born on March 1, 1947, in Como, Texas. He was a United States Army Veteran, and had lived in Crane and Odessa, Texas most of his life.
Herman was a faithful member of the Faith in Christ Church in Crane where he served as a Deacon. He drove for All Aboard American Bus Charter for the past five years. Herman enjoyed spending time reading - his favorites were biographies. He was always learning, spending countless hours on the computer in research and reading. His knowledge of computer technology was readily available to his family, he was their "go to guy".
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Vaughns; and a son, Vincent Jerome Vaughns.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Velois Vaughns of El Paso, Texas; his daughter, Dee Dee Vaughns Miller and her husband Edward of Midland; two sons, Christopher Carlos Vaughns and his wife Yvette of El Paso, and Byron Levell Vaughns of Oslo, Norway; sister, Blanche Logan of Odessa; 8 grandchildren, Porsche, Brenna, Ola Rae, Emerald, Carl Byron, Vincent, Raquel, Courtney Michele; three great grandchildren; and two nephews, Mark Logan of Crane, and Alvin Logan, Jr. of Amarillo.
Wake services will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel in Crane. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Faith In Christ Church in Crane. Burial will follow in the Sunset Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home of Crane.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 17, 2019