ODESSA - Herminia Bustillos Garcia, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.
Rosary for Mrs. Herminia Garcia will be at the Martinez Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Graveside service will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Barstow Cemetery in Barstow, Texas with Father Longoria officiating.
Herminia was born on October 17, 1936 in Redford, Texas to Manuel Bustillos and Louisa Contreras Bustillos. She attended school in Barstow, Texas and graduated from Barstow High School. Herminia soon met Ramon Garcia and they wed on October 10, 1957. She worked for the United States Postal Service for many years and retired in Barstow, Texas. She attended Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Barstow. She was a member of the choir and was a key member of the church. For many years, she enjoyed helping with all the fund-raising activities that took place. She will be greatly missed!
Herminia is preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Garcia; parents, Manuel and Louisa Bustillos; brother, Arnulfo Bustillo, Hignio Garcia; sisters, Lucia Bustillos and Gloria Avila.
She is survived by her children, Susana Flores and husband, Roy of Odessa, Alejandro Garcia and wife, Alma of Pecos, Daniel Garcia and wife, Teresa of Midland, Christina Arenivas and husband, Fabian of Barstow; brothers, Avel Bustillos and Javier Ortiz; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are as follows: Matthew Garcia, Steven Flores, Aaron Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Brian Garcia and Derrick Gardner.
The family requests planting a tree or plant in lieu of flowers. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Ms. April from Hospice of Odessa.
