TEXAS - Herschell Atkinson of Salado, TX, passed peacefully from this world on February 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, and suffering a stroke in December. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Herschell Lee Atkinson, on July 24, 1939, in Graham, TX, to Homer and Jewel McDonald Atkinson. Herschell grew up in the West Texas town of Goldsmith, near Odessa. He graduated from Odessa High School. While attending OHS, he was a member and captain of the swim team. Upon his graduation in 1957, he entered The University of Texas at Austin on a swimming scholarship, remaining on the swim team throughout his 4-year eligibility. Herschell received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1962. While attending UT, he met his future wife, Sandra Lung, and they married in 1963. Upon graduation from UT, he went to work for Chance-Vought Aeronautics in Grand Prairie, TX. Chance-Vought soon became Ling-Tempco-Vought (LTV). In May 1965, Herschell transferred to LTV's wholly owned subsidiary, Kentron Hawaii Ltd. as a program engineer at Kwajalein, Marshall Islands. He spent the remainder of his professional career with Kentron and its associated companies, the last being Northrop Grumman Co., providing technical services for military contracts in the national defense industry. Herschell's 35-year career took him and his family to many job locations including Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, Huntsville, AL, Camarillo, CA, Pueblo, CO, Ridgecrest, CA, San Ramon, CA, Ft Hood, TX, and Colorado Springs, CO. Most of his career was in a managerial roll where he so enjoyed getting to know his employees. Motivating and mentoring his employees was his gift. After retiring in 2002, Herschell went on to work for several more years for ASI, also in the arena of national defense.
A 23-year resident of Colorado Springs, CO, 1994-2017, Herschell was an avid runner. Some of his running accomplishments were the annual Triple Crown of Running, the annual Pike's Peak Ascent, and the annual Pike's Peak Marathon. He was also a health and fitness advocate, working out regularly at a studio near his home. He also enjoyed his "retirement job" as a starter/marshall at the Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs. He was very accomplished in woodworking and artistic concrete projects.
Being native Texans, Herschell and Sandi, his wife of 56 years, moved back to their Texas roots in July 2017, making their home in Salado.
Herschell was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Jewel McDonald Atkinson of Goldsmith, TX, and parents-in-law Sam and Lorene Lung of Austin, TX. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lung Atkinson of Salado, son, Erin Lee Atkinson (and wife Gail), grandchildren, Lauren Brice Atkinson and Jack Lee Atkinson, all of Haslet, TX, sister, Mary Blanche Jared of Hutchinson, KS, niece, Lynn Jared Mowder (and husband Pat), of Hutchinson, KS, nephew, Blake Jared (and wife Mary Jo), of Tulsa, OK, and many cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 11:00 AM, at Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St., Salado, TX 76571.
For those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Herschell's memory, please consider the () or Salado Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.paypal. com/paypalme2/saladovfd)
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 10, 2020