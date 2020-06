ODESSA - Hilario De Lao "Larry" "Pancho" Acosta, 81, of Odessa, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 5 pm to 9 pm on Thursday June 25, 2020, at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. Rosary will be recited that evening at 7 pm. Arrangements are by Acres West Funeral Chapel of Odessa.



