ODESSA - Hope Ellen Furlow, 90, of Odessa, TX went to be with Jesus on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Focused Care of Odessa.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7 from 6-8pm at Odessa Funeral Home and the funeral service will be at 2 pm on Friday, November 8 at Mid-Cities Community Church. A graveside service will be held at the Ector County Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Arrangements are entrusted to Odessa Funeral Home.
Hope was born on March 24, 1929 in McCamey, TX, the daughter of Fred Harvey and Esperanza Bargesser. She married the love of her life, Shelton "Speck" Furlow on April 17, 1949 in Bradenton, FL.
Believed to be the first female projectionist in America, Hope loved working in the movie industry alongside her husband. She also enjoyed working as a stagehand for concerts as a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. After becoming a widow at the age of 56, she was very active at the YMCA, Permian Playhouse, and Central Baptist Church. Her hobbies included quilting and crafting, in which she was very skilled. She loved to travel and was proud to say she had visited all 50 states in the US.
Survivors include her children, Lamont (Diane) Furlow of Odessa, TX, Curtis Furlow of Beaumont, TX, Darryl (Tina) Furlow of Jasper, TX, and Shelley (David) Davis of Odessa,TX; grandchildren, Michelle, David, Benjamin, Tamera, Amanda, Richard, Debra, Amber, Chris, Stephen, Keresa, Caleb, Teresa, Philip, Thomas, Jacob, and Joshua; 30 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Hope was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Esperanza, her husband, Speck, and three sisters-in-law.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 7, 2019