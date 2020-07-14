1/1
Hortencia (Covos) Sanchez
ODESSA - On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Hortencia Covos Sanchez, 93 years, of Odessa, departed in her sleep to spiritually join her husband, Adalberto Rodriguez Sanchez. Preceded by their daughter, Oralia Sanchez, son Alonzo A. Sanchez, plus 5 little angels.

She was born to Miguel and Paula Covos on June 17, 1927 in Presidio, Teas. Hortencia and Adalberto met through correspondence during WWII, while he served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Providence as a Gunner. When the war ended, he came home and they met, love was inevitable, and they married on May 5, 1947. They were blessed with 14 children. They shared their love of dancing with each other, family and friends until Adalberto passed away on July 13, 2009. They were crowned king and queen of the International Ballroom. She was a devout Christian lady who loved and cared for everyone. Always smiling and making everyone laugh, her hobbies were dancing, coloring, collecting jewelry and bling-bling accessories.

She is survived by 5 daughters and 4 sons; Alice (Frank) Cedillos, Delia Ortiz, Bertha (Lucio) Patino, Dora Abila, Olga Mata, Adalberto Jr. (Sonny) Sanchez, Orlando (Joanna) Sanchez, Joel (Xochilt) Sanchez, David (Jessica) Sanchez, also 30 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren, her brothers; Oscar Covos, Lucio (Juanita) Covos, Edmundo (Benita) Cobos, Ervey (Felicita) Covos.

Due to the rules, regulations and restrictions set forward at this time, our hearts are saddened that we cannot share this moment with everybody, but in the near future, the family will be having a special memorial celebration service to honor her with the grand farewell deserved for Mrs. Sanchez. We will invite everyone to join us. Thank you for your prayers.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Tony Franco officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Los Angeles Section. Arrangements are under Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit on our website at www.martinezfuneral.com to sign guest book and give condolences.



Published in Odessa American on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony`s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
