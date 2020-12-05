ODESSA - Hortensia Martinez, age 73, of Odessa, Texas left her earthly temporary home, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, to join her heavenly home. Hortensia was born in Pecos, Texas, on September 21,1947 to Timotea M & Manuel Ulate.
Hortensia was a devout Roman Catholic, homemaker, an amazing mother & grandmother. She was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and more recently, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Her faith in God was unwavering and the thing she was most proud of. Her one true hope in life was to pass that unwavering belief and faith onto her children and grandchildren, which she did.
Hortensia is survived by: her son, Freddy Martinez; daughter, Crissy Ramirez and husband (Chendo Ramirez); grandchildren: Jessica payen, Jose Ramon Payen, Julissa Payen; brother, Onesimo Ulate; sisters: Teresa Garcia and husband (Joe Garcia) from Odessa, Texas & Hilda Baeza from Hobbs, New Mexico.
Hortensia is preceded in death by: her parents Timotea M & Manuel Ulate, husband, Jose F Martinez; son, Joe U Martinez; brothers, Manuel Ulate, Juan Ulate & Arturo Ulate; sisters Maria Rivas, Rosa Olivas, and Tomasa Fuentez.
A visitation for Hortensia will be held Sunday, Dec 6, 2020 from 3:00p.m. To 8:00p.m. @ Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home, 601 Alleghaney Ave, Odessa, Texas. A rosary will take place @ 7:00p.m., Sunday Dec 6, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, Dec 7, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. @ St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Serving pallbearers are Jessica Payen, Ruben Rivas, Bernard Garcia, Benjamin Garcia, Timo Garcia, Mateo Acosta, Oscar Ulate, and Ricky Ramirez.
