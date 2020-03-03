|
ODESSA - (Howard) Dale Williams Jr., 64, of Odessa, Texas, peacefully passed away the morning of March 1, 2020 after putting up a goof fight against cancer. Dale was born in Odessa, Texas to Mary and Howard Williams on March 13, 1955. He was one of a rowdy five.
Dale was a bit of a wildflower in the early years, but he always knew where home was. Anyone who knew Dale could agree that he was a good friend. He had a generous heart of gold and was loyal beyond comprehension. Lending a helping hand was second nature to him.
Dale was talented. He could build just about anything. In his own words, "he was a jack of all trades, but a master of none." One of his greatest accomplishments was his decision to live a life of sobriety.
He was an occasional stubborn stinker but behind that, he was simply a gentle teddy bear. Dale loved his mother - he was a real mama's boy. The reunion was surely joyful on March 1st morning. His second true love was The Bold and The Beautiful. Those characters were his on-screen family and we all knew it. There was no shame. Dale took every opportunity to enjoy humor and crack a joke. His wit was on point right up to his very last day. You could count on laughing when you were in his presence. He saw beauty in the simple things and found a way to enjoy the moment before him. Dale was also very sentimental. To him, everything had a purpose, potential purpose, or a memory and because of this quality, he accumulated many "treasures". However, the real treasure was him. He will be wholeheartedly remembered and deeply missed.
"Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again." - unknown
Dale is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Williams, his father, Howard Williams, and his brother Jimmy Williams. He is survived by his sister, Debbie Fair and husband Bob of Odessa, his sister Toni Kelliher and husband Bill of Dripping Springs, brother Garry Williams, niece Jessica Estes and husband Lon of Midland, nieces Kaitlyn and Audrey Kelliher of Dripping Springs, nephews Levi and McCall Kelliher of Dripping Springs, nephews Dylan and Nolan Williams, several great nieces and nephews, as well as many loving friends to whom he considered family.
Memorial Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Currier officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Joey Currier, Jerry Davis, Abel Garcia and Tino Acosta.
