WACO, TX - Funeral services for Howard Sweat age 80, of Waco will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bailey & Foster Chapel with Pastor Jeff Argyle officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Cemetery with graveside military honors accorded by the US Air Force. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mr. Sweat passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Waco. He was born November 23, 1939 in Jacksonville, Florida to Tenly and Vernie Lois Mosely Sweat. Mr. Sweat was retired as a TSgt. from the USAF where he served 20 years. He had several assignments overseas. While stationed in England he became interested in breeding and showing dogs. His favorite breed was the Pug. He was at the time the only American who won the Junior Warrant with his Pug. After retirement he continued to breed and show his Pugs. He finished several champions in the Pug breed. Howard also played fast pitch softball while in the Air Force. He was a pitcher and a pretty good one. Returning to the US he served at Wurtsmith AFB in Michigan. It was there he retired from the Air Force. After working in Odessa, Texas for a few years and after he stopped showing his dogs, Howard and his wife bought a motor home and traveled the entire western half of the United States. They were forced to stop traveling because of illness.
Mr. Sweat was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Patsy Sweat, daughter Robin Sweat Argyle and husband Jeff, sons, Lamar Sweat and wife Mattie, James Sweat and wife Dawn, Douglas Sweat and wife Susan, Kevin Sweat and wife Karen, Gary Sweat and wife Shelley, and Stacy Sweat, sisters, Linda Sweat, Gracie Hill, and Lois Laurendine, brothers, James Sweat, Perry Sweat, Richard Sweat, and Roger Sweat, nineteen grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lamar Sweat, James Ray Sweat, Douglas Sweat, Gary Sweat, Stacy Sweat, Kevin Sweat, and Jeffery Argyle.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 4, 2020