ODESSA - Ida Mae Legendre Neal, 93, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on September 17, 2020. Ida was born September 29, 1926 to Gustav Legendre and Adella Mire Legendre in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Ida married George Duckworth Neal on June 17. 1947 in Thibodaux, Louisiana. They had five children together, Dr. Mike Neal, Bill Neal, Tom Neal, Richard Neal and Catherine Neal McLeod.
Ida spent her life raising her family in Odessa, Texas with George. She enjoyed painting, sewing, reading, gardening, cooking and watching the Dallas Cowboys. She spent her retirement years traveling with her husband, George, until he passed away in September of 1992. They had a beautiful and loving marriage and she enjoyed dedicating her life as a loving mother, homemaker and wife.
While on earth, Ida belonged to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where she helped with Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels in her younger years. She was a devout Catholic who was known for faith, kindness and reverence of God. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and spent many hours playing cards. She also enjoyed luncheons, shopping and hosting many card parties with her dearest friends.
Ida is preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, and 9 of her brother and sisters and her dear son, Thomas (Tom) Patrick Neal.
Ida is survived by her 3 sons, Mike, Bill, Richard and daughter Cathy, as well as four daughter-n-laws, Beth, Pat, Julie, and Joy. She is survived by her sister Elsie Taylor and sister-n-law, Shirley Legendre. She is also survived by her beloved 10 beloved grandchildren, Susan Hendricks, Phillip Neal, Amanda Sherkawy, Angela Rodriguez, Jacob Neal, Kristin Neal, Alex Neal, Brittany Watson, Cami McLeod and Maci McLeod. Ida is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa with Father Mark Woodruff Officiating.
