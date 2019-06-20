|
ODESSA - Ignacio "Nacho" Santoyo passed away on June 16, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 75. . He was born in Salvatierra, Guanajuato on July 31, 1943 to Placido and Guadalupe Santoyo.
Ignacio is survived by his three daughters: Patricia Andrade of Orlando, Margarita Caballero of Houston, and Roxana Blanco of Odessa. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Benjamin II and Alexia Andrade; Anselina Subia, Adelina, Ricardo and Alvina Caballero; Sharmista and Sharlyann Blanco. Additionally he is survived by five great-grandchildren: Faith, Destiny, Julius, Azrael and Noah.
Ignacio was a pleasant man to be around. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved to hear about other people's lives and enjoyed sharing his life experiences. He also had a love for animals and especially enjoyed horse back riding. Any horse that he mounted, he could easily make them trot and dance.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church followed by a Rosary at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM with Fr. Joseph Uecker officiating.
Published in Odessa American on June 20, 2019