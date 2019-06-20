ODESSA - Ignacio "Nacho" Santoyo passed away on June 16, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 75. . He was born in Salvatierra, Guanajuato on July 31, 1943 to Placido and Guadalupe Santoyo.



Ignacio is survived by his three daughters: Patricia Andrade of Orlando, Margarita Caballero of Houston, and Roxana Blanco of Odessa. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Benjamin II and Alexia Andrade; Anselina Subia, Adelina, Ricardo and Alvina Caballero; Sharmista and Sharlyann Blanco. Additionally he is survived by five great-grandchildren: Faith, Destiny, Julius, Azrael and Noah.



Ignacio was a pleasant man to be around. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved to hear about other people's lives and enjoyed sharing his life experiences. He also had a love for animals and especially enjoyed horse back riding. Any horse that he mounted, he could easily make them trot and dance.



A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church followed by a Rosary at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM with Fr. Joseph Uecker officiating. Published in Odessa American on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary