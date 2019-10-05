|
MIDLAND - Ikie W. Anders, 71, of Midland, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. October 8, 2019, at Greater Ideal Baptist Church in Midland. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Burial will follow the service on Tuesday at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 5, 2019