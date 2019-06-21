ODESSA - Ina Carol (McDermett) Brown



Carol Brown passed away peacefully June 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Carol was born to O.C. & Lora McDermett March 31, 1936 in Tyler, Texas. She spent most of her childhood in Abilene, Texas. She was a graduate of Abilene High School. Carol was very involved with the Garden Club at AHS. Don Brown and Carol were married at University Church of Christ in Abilene September 1953. They were married for 31 years and had four children together, Tony, Terry, Tad and Tammy. She moved to Odessa with her family and became a member of Sixth & Jackson Church of Christ where she remained a member and taught Sunday school for infants to 2 years old for many years. Teaching little ones gave her so much joy. She loved playing cards with her church friends. Carol worked at Town & Country Drug for a long period of time.



Carol was the kindest and the most easy going woman you could meet. She never complained about the health challenges she faced since she was in her 20's. She suffered for years and never wanted to be a burden on anyone. She would find humor in any health issues that came her way, even those that were life threatening.



Her family and faith were her priorities in life. We will miss her kindness, humor and quick wit. We will cherish the memories of all the Birthday, Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations she hosted at her home for many years.



The family would like to extend a thank you to Hospice of West Texas and all the care givers. We are most grateful for Rahfeki Williams who cared for our Mother day and night, cooked delicious meals, sang to her and showed so much love and compassion for someone she had known for only a very short time.



She is preceded in death by her parents O.C. & Lora McDermett, her sister Alice Newton and her husband Weldon, niece Trey Newton, Sister in Law Stella McDermett, niece JJ McDermett and her husband of 31 years, Don Brown.



She is survived by her children Tony Brown and wife Cynthia of Houston, Terry Brown of Odessa, Tad Brown and wife Melda of Odessa, Tamara Powers and her husband Dan of Odessa. Grandchildren: Tausha Gonzalez and her husband George, Josh Brown and his wife Raegan, Jody Powers and his wife Cori, Brittany Hunt and her husband Nelson, Chloe Brown and Jordan Powers and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty McLemore and her husband Artie of Aledo, Brother Jimmy McDermett of Sherman and nieces and nephews..



A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.