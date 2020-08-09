ODESSA - Our beloved mother, Ina Holland Wadle slipped the bounds of Earth and arrived in heaven on August 4, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. She was met by her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ who introduced her to the Heavenly Father. Since arriving in heaven, she has attended church, listened to the heavenly choir, checked into her mansion, walked on the streets of gold, and stood by the crystal sea.Ina Muriel Holland was born March 16, 1935 in a small farmhouse located in Rusk County, Texas. She married the love of her life, Billy Odell Wadle, at New London Baptist Church on December 19, 1951. She raised three very energetic boys, which should entitle her to a special award in heaven. Ina was a devout Christian and a member of Central Baptist Church for nearly forty years.Mom was wonderfully devoted to her family and especially loved rocking her grand and great grandchildren. She had a passion for cooking and was considered the greatest cook of all time by her family. The grandkids enjoyed the endless supply of brownies and other treats. When not busy doing other things, she enjoyed reading and fishing.Those attending the grand family reunion in heaven are parents, Robert and Dena Holland; husband, Billy Odell Wadle; sister, Nelda and husband Aaron Cooper; brother, Bobby Holland; daughter-in-law Patty Wadle; father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Iva Mae Wadle; and in-laws, Bob Stamper, H.G. and Marie Greer, Johnny and Wilda Wadle, Jerry and Frances Wadle, and Bobby Wadle.Those celebrating her life are sons, Mike and wife Peggy Wadle of Odessa, David Wadle of Odessa, Rick and wife Debbie Wadle of Spring; grandchildren, Billy Wadle, Christopher Wadle, Melinda Chavez, Sara Cross, Paul Wadle, Amber Kaster, Chad Wadle, and Kassie Wadle; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Notgrass, Corey Harmon, Mason Chavez, Khloe Chavez, Ryann Chavez, Rylee Chavez, Elijah Cross, Rebekah Cross and Camden Conner; brother, Wayne and wife Ellen of Kilgore; sister, Diane Stamper of Longview; and in-laws Haskell and wife Correne of Selman City; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Family visitation will be at Odessa Funeral Home located at 1700 N. Jackson Street in Odessa Texas from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday August 9, 2020. A celebration of life funeral service will be held at Central Baptist Church located at 1401 N. Texas Ave. in Odessa, Texas on Monday August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Vaughny Taylor. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens immediately after the service. Billy Wadle, Christopher Wadle, Melinda Chavez, Sara Cross, Paul Wadle, Amber Kaster, Chad Wadle, and Kassie Wadle will serve as pallbearers.A very special thank you to the members of Central Baptist Church for everything you have done for mom and dad over the years.