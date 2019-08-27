|
JAL, NM - Irene Grace Wilson Smith, age 96, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Jal, NM. Irene was born on May 7, 1923 to Jasper T. and Gracie M (Rowlett) Jones in Malaga, NM. She married Cloyd Dee Smith on June 16, 1973 in Lovington, NM and they shared 46 wonderful years together.
Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jal, NM. She was very involved with the Lea County Cowbelles. She enjoyed making quilts and was a member of the Piecemakers Quilt Club. She was a very caring person and spent many hours volunteering with Hospice.
Irene is survived by her husband: Cloyd Dee Smith of Jal, NM; son: John Wayne Wilson and wife Rachel of Aztec, NM; step-son: Donnie Smith and wife Lavena of Jal, NM; step-daughter: Joyce Pittam and husband Rick of Jal, NM; grandchildren: Tasha Earl and Donavon, Brittany Wilson, Cree Gurley, Curt and Daana Pittam, Tracy and Ara Baten, Jeannie and John Terry, and Desiree Lopez; great-grandchildren: Anaya Earl, Atiyanna Earl, Adriyel Earl, Josiah Wilson, Kaidyn Wilson, Zane Pittam, Zaac Pittam, Za'Leigh Pittam, Allen Baten, Kelly Baten, and Cayla Lopez.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents: Jasper and Gracie Jones; first spouse: Wayne Bryan Wilson; brothers: Earl Jones, Richard Jones, and JT Jones; and sisters: Ina Mae Jones and Billie Faye Fulfer.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Jal, NM officiated by Pastor Jody O' Briant. Interment will follow at Cooper Cemetery in Jal, NM.Pallbearers will be Gregg Fulfer, Rowdy Fulfer, Cory Fulfer, Perry Fulfer, Don Jones, Tim Jones, Terry Jones and Curt Pittam. Honorary Pallbearers will include Adriyel Earl, Josiah Wilson, Kaidyn Wilson, Zane Pittam, Zaac Pittam, and Allen Baten.
Family visitation will take place on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Family Services Funeral Chapel in Kermit, TX from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carolyn Aubrey Fund, First Baptist Church in Jal, NM or any .
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Service Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 27, 2019