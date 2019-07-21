Odessa American Obituaries
|
Irene Sanchez Quiroz


1926 - 2019
Irene Sanchez Quiroz Obituary
ODESSA - Irene Sanchez Quiroz died peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 9th in Odessa, Texas at the age of 92.

Irene is survived by seven children, Ray Quiroz - wife, Connie, Francisco Quiroz Jr. - wife, Rosalinda, Delia Galindo, Oscar Quiroz - wife, Linda, Priscilla Franco - husband, Flabio, JoAnn Samaniego - husband, Edward, Nora Fabela - husband, Javier; two brothers, Israel and John Sanchez. Irene also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 39 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Alicia Sanchez, her husband, Francisco "Kiki" Quiroz, a daughter, Bertha Quiroz, a sister, Elidia Nichols, a brother, Elias Sanchez and a son-in-law, Amador Galindo.

Irene was born November 13, 1926 in Marfa, Texas where she married her only love, Kiki Quiroz. After moving to Odessa in 1949, Irene and Kiki created a home where they modeled a strong work ethic and instilled moral values that would guide their seven children to be responsible, productive adults. They remember her as a driven, strong mother who encouraged them to persevere regardless of the circumstances. Irene and Kiki were married 67 years before he passed away.

Irene spent much of her time sewing and gardening. She was a witty individual who loved her iPad, puzzles and The Price is Right. She also loved her Dallas Cowboys!

Our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Frank W. Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on July 21, 2019
