ODESSA - Irma Franco Hoggard, 52, of Odessa, died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Odessa II section of Ector County Cemetery. Pastor Mike Bartlett is officiating. Arrangements are by Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa.



