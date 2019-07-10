Odessa American Obituaries
Isabel Canava Salgado


1948 - 2019
Isabel Canava Salgado Obituary
ODESSA - Isabel Canava Salgado, age 70, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Odessa.

Rosary will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Bernard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Isabel is survived by her loving husband, Cirilo Salgado; her children, Rene Salgado and wife Sarah Ann Salgado, Nicole Marie (Salgado) Jacobo and husband Joe Jacobo; grandchildren, Alexander John Salgado, Jennifer Michelle Dominguez, Joe Michael Jacobo, Isabel Hope Jacobo, Beatrice Sonia Jacobo and Francisco Daniel Jacobo; great grandchildren, Alize Dominguez, Zion Dominguez, and Zen Marley Dominguez; sisters, Rose Vasquez, and Rebecca Lascano; brothers, Ruben Canava, Ismael Canava and Hector Garcia.

Pallbearers will be Ruben Canava, Hector Garcia, Arturo Molinar, Michael Mendoza, Brian Herrera and Manuel Villegas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 10, 2019
