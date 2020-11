MIDLAND - Isaiah Soto, 8, of Midland, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Lubbock. Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday November 12, 2020, at Mid-Cities Community Church 191 Campus. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mid-Cities Community Church 191 Campus. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by NALLEY PICKLE AND WELCH FUNERAL HOME of Midland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store