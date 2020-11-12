ODESSA - Isaiah Soto, 8 years old of Odessa, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Lubbock surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00PM at Mid-Cities Community Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Isaiah was born on August 28, 2012 to Luis and Ashley Soto in Odessa, TX. He was more than perfect. Full of life, laughter and love. Loving people came so easy to him. He taught us so much about love, family and forgiveness. Movies and popcorn were his jam! He loved to eat pizza, sopita, noodles, and chicken "nuggies" from McDonalds. He loved to draw and was pretty good at it. He loved to snuggle, have sleepovers, play sword battles, give and receive kiss attacks, tell jokes, eat snacks, be chased around the house, and laugh hard. He was always ready to celebrate others and never wanted to miss out on the party. He loved his bedtime routine; daddy carrying him to bed, lots of hugs and kisses, bedtime prayers and a bedtime song with mommy. Every night since December 2019 his bedtime song request was Silent Night. His favorite phrase was "sleep in heavenly peace".



He is survived by his parents, Luis and Ashley Soto of Odessa, TX. Grandparents Manuel and Alma Ramirez and Ubaldo and Benigna Soto and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



Pallbearers will be Manuel Ramirez Jr, David Soto, Tommy Lujan, Caleb Benavidaz, Jesus Pando, Zabryes Salazar and Jonathan Gomez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store