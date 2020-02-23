|
|
ODESSA - Ismael Lujan, 80, of Fort Stockton, Texas passed away on December 19, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
Rosary and Mass will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Fort Stockton, Texas. Burial of cremated remains will follow at East Hill Cemetery in Fort Stockton, Texas.
Ismael Lujan was born in Fort Stockton, Texas to Daniel and Genoveva Lujan on July 9, 1939. He went to school in Fort Stockton and married Maria A. Martinez on January 27, 2003 in Odessa. Ismael was a compressor mechanic and he loved to drag race.
He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Lujan and Genoveva A. Lujan, sisters; Juana Fuentes, Catharina Basurto and Elodia Martinez, brothers; Noe Lujan and David Lujan.
Ismael is survived by his wife, Maria Lujan, children; Joann Nunez, Velma Mclandon, Robert and Adolfo Martinez, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers; Dimas Lujan and Elijio Lujan and 2 sisters; Clara Martinez and Martha Ramirez.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 23, 2020