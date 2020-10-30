1/1
Ivan Ray Shifflet
GRANBURY - Ivan Ray Shifflet age 72, of Granbury, Texas, gained his angel wings on Tuesday October 26, 2020 in Fort Worth Texas. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday October 31st, Wiley Funeral Home, 400 Hwy 377 E Granbury.

Ray was born in Orange Texas to Ivan Ambrose Shifflet and Faye Ireta Walker Shiffet. He grew up in Odessa Texas with 2 older brothers and 2 younger sisters. He was his momma's baby boy and could do no wrong in her eyes! He was a proud graduate of Permian High School class of 1967 and he never missed a reunion with his old buddies. After high school he joined the US army and was stationed at Homestead AFB Florida. He earned the honors of National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge and Marksman Badge.

He is survived by his 3 children Sharron Forrest and husband Daryn of Hobbs NM, J.R. Spence and wife Mina of Edmond, OK and his baby boy Cody Shifflet and wife Heather of Granbury Texas. He is also survived by his oldest brother Gene Shifflet and wife Pat of Houston Texas, brother Gary Shifflet and wife Helen of Hurst Texas and his sister Charlotte Hanson of Odessa Texas. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 5 nephews and 3 nieces.

Ray had a very special bond with his family and especially his brother Gary and his sister Charlotte. He spent almost every Thanksgiving with Charlotte and her family. He always said that he loved her cooking and he would eat several plates full and then some! On Wednesdays he would meet his brother Gary for coffee and he said they always had the best visits, but joked they agreed on everything but politics.

Ray loved life and would spark a conversation with anyone. His smile never faded and his joy was contagious. We mourn him leaving but will cherish the memories until we meet again!

Funeral Arrangements under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas.

Published in Odessa American on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wiley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
