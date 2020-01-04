|
|
LUBBOCK - Ivan Roman Salgado, 37, of Odessa, TX passed to be with the lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Ivan was born on January 15, 1982 to Emilio Salgado and Graciela Salgado Roman. Soon after he married Brenda Salgado and conceived 3 beautiful children Emily Grace Salgado(15), Mallorie Salgado(13) and Ivan Salgado(6).
He was a Devoted Father, Husband, Brother and Coach. He will always be remembered as a very humble and kind man. He also loved baseball and coaching his daughter's softball team.
He is Survived by his Father Emilio Salgado, Step Mother Amelia Salgado, Wife Brenda Salgado his three children, his brothers Domingo & Juan Carlos Bustamante and by many numerous family.
Visitation will be at La Paz Perches Funeral Homes, Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm , Sunday January 5, 2020 from 2:00pm - 9:00pm and Funeral Service will follow Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00 am with Father Bob Bush and Burial will follow at American Heritage Cemetery at 10:00 am.
Family of Ivan Roman Salgado would like to thank family and friends for their love and support.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 4, 2020