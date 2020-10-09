1/1
J'Nell Hager Brown
1965 - 2020
SAN ANGELO - J'Nell Hager Brown, 55, of Odessa, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in San Angelo.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th Street, Odessa, Texas 79761, with Pastor Wally Schiwart, pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.

J'Nell was born April 8, 1965 in Monahans, she attended Odessa High School and Odessa College. She married Joe Brown on September 9, 2017 in San Angelo. J'Nell was a retired phlebotomist, formally working for Clinical Pathology Laboratory and Medical Center Hospital both in Odessa. J'Nell loved spoiling her dogs, Pickles and Lilly. She enjoyed crafting, fast cars, collecting antiques, and loud music.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Brown; four daughters, Robbie Hager, Erika Hager, D'Lisa Wade, and T'Leah Hager; six grandchildren, Chasni, Crystal, Oceanna, Tristan, Garret and Braiden; three great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Cash and Ava; her mother, Mary Wade; a sister; and four brothers. J'nell was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Wade.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com

Published in Odessa American on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
New Dawn Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
