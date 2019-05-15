CRANE - J B "Bozo" Edwards, 75 of Crane went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Bozo passed away in his sleep after a busy morning of working outside with his son.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim King officiating. Burial will follow in the Crane County Cemetery.



Bozo was born on March 5, 1944, in Camp Wood, Texas to Robert Harvel "Buster" Edwards and Dovie Fay Edwards. He married the love of his life Linda June Petree on May 12, 1962. He worked for 50 years in the oilfield, and he was a mentor and friend to all that crossed his path. Bozo loved the Lord, and his hobbies included camping, fishing, gardening, shooting his guns, and most importantly spending time with his family. Bozo was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Crane.



Bozo was preceded in death by his father, Robert Harvel "Buster" Edwards; his mother, Dovie Fay Edwards; sister, Loretta Fambrough; and his wife, Linda June Edwards.



Bozo is survived by his brother, Clifford Harvel Edwards and his wife Linda of Crane; his children, Penny Mason and her husband Jeff of Midland; and Robert Edwards of Crane; his grandchildren, Jeremy Mason, Taylor Beaman, Dustin Allaire, Danielle Cox, Delaney Dominguez; great grandchildren, McKenzie Cox, Caden Cox, Maverick Beaman, and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



Our family would love to thank Crane Memorial Hospital, Dr. and emergency room staff, Crane Volunteer Fire Department, EMT's, sheriffs and city police department for their caring service to our Dad.