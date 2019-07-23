MIDLAND - Jack Allen Brown, 77, of Midland passed away July 19, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Christ Church Anglican in Midland.



Jack was born in Ardmore, OK on January 31, 1942. He graduated from Midland High School. Jack worked his entire life in the automotive and truck parts industry. For the last 42 years, he owned Diamond Fleet Parts in Odessa. He worked in outside sales and oversaw the day to day operations of the business. Jack loved his work and spending time with his wife, Earlene, of 60 years, until her recent passing. He also took pleasure in traveling and blessing people around him.



Jack is survived by brother, Jim Brown; son, Mark Brown and daughter-in-law, Dana; granddaughter, Amber Hall and her husband Corey; and two great grandchildren, Makayla and Cayden.



In lieu of flowers, Jack requested donations be made to West Texas Food Bank or Christ Church Anglican.



Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Odessa American on July 23, 2019