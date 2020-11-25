MIDLAND - Jack Cody Russell, age 87 of Midland, Texas passed away on November 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland with Rev. Bill Welch officiating.



Jack was born on December 10, 1932 in Ben Franklin, Texas to Proffitt and Hazelle Tate Russell. He graduated from Midland High School in 1950 and then attended Tarleton State University for two years before enlisting in the US Army. After being honorably discharged from the US Army, Jack moved back home to Midland. He met Pansy Burrus and they were married on May 2, 1958. Jack worked for many years as an auto parts salesman for Roberts Auto Parts and later 100,000 Auto Parts. In his spare time, Jack usually had a western band that performed locally for the Lions Club Pancake Festivals, senior citizens dances and other worthwhile causes. Jack and Pansy had one daughter, Amanda Jones of Kaufman. After Pansy's death, Jack married Betty Porter on December 10, 2017 and they were happily married until his death. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his wife of 57 years, Pansy Russell.



Survivors include his wife, Betty Russell of Midland; his daughter, Amanda Jones of Kaufman; grandchildren, Cody and Lauren Jones of Kaufman; and son-in-law, Kevin Jones of Kaufman.



Ellis Funeral Home of Midland is in charge of arrangements.



