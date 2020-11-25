1/1
Jack Cody Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIDLAND - Jack Cody Russell, age 87 of Midland, Texas passed away on November 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland with Rev. Bill Welch officiating.

Jack was born on December 10, 1932 in Ben Franklin, Texas to Proffitt and Hazelle Tate Russell. He graduated from Midland High School in 1950 and then attended Tarleton State University for two years before enlisting in the US Army. After being honorably discharged from the US Army, Jack moved back home to Midland. He met Pansy Burrus and they were married on May 2, 1958. Jack worked for many years as an auto parts salesman for Roberts Auto Parts and later 100,000 Auto Parts. In his spare time, Jack usually had a western band that performed locally for the Lions Club Pancake Festivals, senior citizens dances and other worthwhile causes. Jack and Pansy had one daughter, Amanda Jones of Kaufman. After Pansy's death, Jack married Betty Porter on December 10, 2017 and they were happily married until his death. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his wife of 57 years, Pansy Russell.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Russell of Midland; his daughter, Amanda Jones of Kaufman; grandchildren, Cody and Lauren Jones of Kaufman; and son-in-law, Kevin Jones of Kaufman.

Ellis Funeral Home of Midland is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved