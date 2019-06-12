BROWNWOOD - Otis Jack Cooper, 66, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a long and hard fight with pancreatic cancer.



Jack was born to Bill and Charline Cooper on Thursday, July 10, 1952 in Odessa, Texas. He grew up with his three sisters, Julie, Cathy and Terrie. Jack played football and graduated from Permian High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Sharon on May 31, 1980. He was blessed with three children. Jack was a truck driver for most of his adult life. He worked hard to support his family. Some of his favorite things were spending time with his family, fishing and eating Blue Bell homemade vanilla ice cream. Jack loved the Lord and was ordained as a minister in 2008. He was a wonderful father to his children, Kara, Jackson and Casondra. And was a father figure to his niece, Lori. Jack was also an amazing Papaw and Grandpa to his grandchildren, Ashton, Ransom, Kalep, Cayden, Lexiana and Declan.



Jack was preceded in death by his father and step mother Bill and Judy Cooper, two sisters, Julie Cooper and Terrie Cooper and sister-in-law Joy Cox.



Jack leaves behind his wife, Sharon of Brownwood; the grandson he was raising, Cayden of Brownwood, TX; his daughters, Kara Meachum of Panama City Beach, Florida, Casandra and husband Paul Tidwell of Brownwood; son Jackson Cooper of Cuero, TX, and honorary daughter Lori and husband Michael Contreras of Union, Nebraska. His mother Charline Cooper of Odessa, TX, sister, Cathy and husband Alan Harrington of Odessa, TX, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa, TX on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM.



