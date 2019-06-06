ODESSA - Jackie A. Wilson, 82, went to be with our Lord on April 21, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. She was born December 12, 1936 in Saltillo, Texas to Jack and Jewell Bennett, both of whom predeceased her. Jackie grew up in Odessa, attended Odessa High School and completed over 30 hours at Odessa College majoring in English. She made the Dean's List each semester she attended. She worked in Warren Burnett's Law Office for over 20 years. In 1992 she went to work at the Ector County District Attorney's Office, at the coaxing of then District Attorney John Smith, staying on under Bobby Bland until her retirement in 2009.



On June 17, 1966, Jackie married Lonny Dale Wilson in Odessa, TX. They were married 49 years until his death in 2015.



Jackie dearly loved the Permian Panther Football Program. Jackie never missed a game when her sons played and rarely missed in the years after. She was also an ardent fan of the Houston Astros and the Odessa College Basketball Program. She supported the Odessa Boys and Girls Club and served on the Board of Directors. She was a member of the Odessa Country Club, Odessa College Wrangler Club, and the Permian Panther Football Booster Club.



Jackie was predeceased by her brother Danny Bennett and her son Russell Wilson of San Angelo,TX. She is survived by her son Max Wilson and wife Lisa of Granbury, TX. and sister-in-law Constance Wilson of Frankfort, KY. Grandchildren: Richard Wilson and wife Kirby of Abilene, TX. Kristyn Gandy and husband Robert of Hawley, TX. Kaitlyn Smith and husband Aaron of Abilene, TX. and their mother Carolyn Wilson of Abilene, TX. Great-Grandchildren: Kally and Creek Wilson, Kaysen and Ryder Smith, all of Abilene, TX. Nieces: Cindy Bennett of Midland, TX. and Kellye Johnson of Odessa, TX.



Other survivors include Danny's wife, Jeanette Bennett of San Angelo,TX. Linda Latch, Russell's wife until his death. Her children Shannon Bradley, Sean Bradley and his wife Raney. Sean's children Brennan, Jax, and Trip, all of Odessa, TX. Beloved Friends Gary and Mary Harris of Odessa, Freda Redd of Odessa, and Calvin Sinkfield of Thomasville, Georgia. Additionally, her Special Friend and companion, Don Everette and his entire family.



A Memorial Service will be held and 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests donations to the Odessa Boys and Girls Club in the name of Jackie Wilson, or the "Russell Wilson Scholarship Endowment" at Odessa College. Services are entrusted to Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Published in Odessa American on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary