KINGSLAND - Jackie Lee Belcher, 82, of Kingsland, Texas passed away May 16, 2020. He was born to Franklin and L.Z. (Johnson) Belcher on October 6, 1937 in McCamey, Texas.
Jackie was raised and graduated high school in the west Texas town of Iraan. In 1955, shortly after high school Jackie enrolled in Odessa College for a short time before joining the United States Army. Most of his time in the Army was spent stationed in Germany where he worked as a clerk. After his honorable discharge, Jackie enrolled in Texas Tech and he would forever be a proud Red Raider. He stayed optimistic until the end, full of hope they would have a winning team. Following his time at Tech, Jackie went to work for Texaco in Snyder, Texas and later Kermit, Texas. He stayed with the company working as a production foreman until his retirement in 1996. Retirement years brought a change of pace for Jackie. He was able to enjoy his time golfing, boating and fishing the Highland Lakes ands well as the Rio Grande Valley, and spending time with his beloved family. Jackie kept a flawless lawn and was quick to recruit help keeping it that way. If you showed up when he was working on the yard, you may find a weed eater in your hand. Jackie was a member of the masonic Lodge in Kermit, Texas, and a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Marble Falls, Texas. He will be sorely missed by his family and the countless friends whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his sons, Max Belcher of Kingsland, Texas, Mavrick Dawson of Kingsland, Texas and Dusty Dawson and wife Elka of Richmond, Virginia; sisters, Connie Mitchell of Marble Falls, Texas and Janie White and husband Paul of Marble Falls, Texas; grandchildren, Zane Barnes, Christopher Smith, Erica Dawson and Nicholas Donovan. Seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Bob also survive.
Jackie is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lou Ann Belcher, son, Shane Dawson, and one brother, Donnie Belcher.
A memorial service will be 1:00P.M. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2702 Mormon Mill Rd., Marble Falls, Texas 78654. An Online guest registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com
Jackie's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008
Published in Odessa American on May 22, 2020.