ODESSA - Jackie L. Kirk, 68, of Odessa, passed from this life on September 8, 2020. He was born to the late Jack and Myrna Kirk on July 7, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas.



He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kirk; children, Timothy J. Kirk, Misty M. Augesen and Lindsey M. Kirk; brothers, Jimmy G. Kirk, Kennith Kirk; sisters, Gunda L. Kirk and Doris J. Faul; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Jackie loved all things auto racing and could often be found spending time out on the track. When he could no longer race himself, he continued by helping coach the next generation of race car drivers. The only thing Jackie loved more than racing was his family. He loved his children dearly, but his grand-kids were simply the light of his life! Jackie leaves a legacy of love they will never forget.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home.



Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



