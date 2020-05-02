ODESSA - Jackie Louise Tacker, age 73, of Odessa, Texas completed her earthly journey and made her way to her heavenly home on the morning of April 23, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. She was born to Mutt Campbell and Mary (Bennett) on July 9, 1946 in Odessa, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mutt and Mary Campbell; sister, Clara Sue and great grandchild, Zeppelin Tacker. Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Ricky (Marcie) Tacker of Odessa, Texas; one granddaughter, Kylie Tacker and two great grandchildren, Kayden and Draven. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 2, 2020.