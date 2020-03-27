|
ODESSA - Jackie (Jack) Marvin Taylor was born January 9th, 1930 in Baytown, Texas. He died March 24th in Odessa Texas. He was the son of Joseph and Katherine Taylor. Jack joined his beloved wife Jo Ann in heaven.
Jack graduated from Robert E Lee High School in Baytown in 1948. He played baseball and football and was All-District his Senior year. After high school, he entered the U.S. Navy and was discharged and placed in the Navy Reserves in 1949. He was called back into service in 1952, where he was assigned to the Navy Construction Battalion (Sea Bees) during the Korean War. He was shipped to Korea to help build the "First Marine Air Wing", which was Jack's home for the next 20 months. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He was awarded the Korean War Service Medal with 3 Campaign Stars, National Defense Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the President Unit Citation Ribbon.
After serving his country, he resumed his college career and graduated from Rice Institute (Rice University) in 1956. After graduation he began his 30-year career with Phillips Petroleum Company in Houston, Texas. He accepted transfers to Kansas City, Missouri and Bartlesville, Oklahoma, then in 1980 to Odessa, Texas. He retired in 1986 as the Safety Supervisor for the Phillip's Pipeline Company West Texas District.
Jack was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church. As a Mason, he was awarded 50-year certificates from the Bartlesville Lodge #824 and Cedar Bayou lodge #321, as well as a 50-year certificate as a Scottish Rite Mason. He was a member of the Permian Basin Historical Society, Permian Basin Petroleum Association and the Permian Basin Pioneers.
Jack was joined in marriage with the love of his life Miss Jo Ann Murdoch of Baytown, Texas, April 15th, 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri. During their time in Kansas City, they were blessed with two sons, Joel Mark and Jon Matthew. Jack is survived by Joel and Rhonda Taylor of Kansas City and Jon and Christy Taylor of Keller, Texas. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, one great grandchild and one on the way: Jackie Lynn Taylor Johns, her husband Caleb and daughter Elliot Jane of Hannibal, Missouri; Dr. Jay Matthew Taylor of Champaign, Illinois and his fiancee Anna Diepenbrock of Lincoln, Nebraska; Katie Ann Taylor of Kansas City, Missouri; Trevor Cole, his wife Maggie Jo Taylor of Dallas, Texas; and Travis Clay Taylor of Brownwood, Texas.
Private graveside service for the family will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Cedar Bayou Masonic Cemetery in Baytown, TX. Those who would like to view the live stream video of the service may do so at our Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/NavarreFuneral/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedar Bayou Lodge #321 or Asbury Methodist Church in Odessa, Texas or to .
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 27, 2020