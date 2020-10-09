1/1
Jackie Mitchell
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALBANY, TX - Jackie Mitchell, age 76 of Albany, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 10th at the Albany Cemetery Pavilion. Officiated by Stewart McWilliams son in law of Jackie & Carolyn. Jackie's wishes were to be cremated under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home.

Jackie Lynn Mitchell was born April 20, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to Elvy & Hazel Mitchell. He married his high school sweetheart Carolyn June Maxwell on June 1, 1963 in Albany. They then moved to Odessa, TX in 1964. He was a loving son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, Papa and friend. He will be remembered by many for his kindness, gentleness, and quick wit. He was preceded by his parents, Elvy & Hazel Mitchell, brother Monte Mitchell, and son Douglas Lynn Mitchell.

Jackie is survived by his wife, Carolyn Mitchell of Albany, two daughters, Stacy (Thom) Phelps of San Antonio, TX, Kristi (Stewart) McWilliams of Colorado Springs,CO; sister, Treby (Kent) Beck of Tuscola, TX; sister in law Sheri Mitchell of Mineola, TX; four grandchildren Toni (Colin) Schexnyder of San Antonio; Brady Phelps of San Antonio; Kami McWilliams of Abilene and Kaleb McWilliams of Abilene. Also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Richey's Boys Ranch Albany, TX and Matthews Memorial Presbyterian Church Albany, TX and may be left at the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home office in Breckenridge. Condolences may be left at meltonkitchens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Albany Cemetery Pavilion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home
415 W Williams St
Breckenridge, TX 76424
(254) 559-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved