ALBANY, TX - Jackie Mitchell, age 76 of Albany, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 10th at the Albany Cemetery Pavilion. Officiated by Stewart McWilliams son in law of Jackie & Carolyn. Jackie's wishes were to be cremated under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home.
Jackie Lynn Mitchell was born April 20, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to Elvy & Hazel Mitchell. He married his high school sweetheart Carolyn June Maxwell on June 1, 1963 in Albany. They then moved to Odessa, TX in 1964. He was a loving son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, Papa and friend. He will be remembered by many for his kindness, gentleness, and quick wit. He was preceded by his parents, Elvy & Hazel Mitchell, brother Monte Mitchell, and son Douglas Lynn Mitchell.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Carolyn Mitchell of Albany, two daughters, Stacy (Thom) Phelps of San Antonio, TX, Kristi (Stewart) McWilliams of Colorado Springs,CO; sister, Treby (Kent) Beck of Tuscola, TX; sister in law Sheri Mitchell of Mineola, TX; four grandchildren Toni (Colin) Schexnyder of San Antonio; Brady Phelps of San Antonio; Kami McWilliams of Abilene and Kaleb McWilliams of Abilene. Also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Richey's Boys Ranch Albany, TX and Matthews Memorial Presbyterian Church Albany, TX and may be left at the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home office in Breckenridge. Condolences may be left at meltonkitchens.com