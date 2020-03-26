Home

Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
Jackie Wayne "Smeed" Smedley


1977 - 2020
Jackie Wayne "Smeed" Smedley Obituary
ODESSA - Jackie "Smeed" Wayne Smedley, age 42, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born on Friday, May 20, 1977 to the late Annie May (Sailor) Giles in Artesia, New Mexico.

Jackie was a Godly man but also a loveable jackass. He was a wonderful husband, father and brother. Jackie had a great work ethic. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, Nascar and listening to country and rock-n-roll music.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his spouse: Shannon Patterson; daughter: Laura Smedley; sons: Jackie Wayne and Cody Smedley; step-son: Charlie Buck; brother: William Smedley and spouse Shara Wellborn Smedley; sister: LaDawn "Shithead"Powell; aunt: Sonya Giles; niece: Nancy Powell and Maliza Smedley; nephews: John Wayne, Wallace Jr. and Joshua Powell; sister-in-law: Anndrea Smedley; as well as 4 grandchildren and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother Nancy Bush.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27, 2020 from Noon-9pm at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 26, 2020
