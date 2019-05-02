ODESSA - Jacklyn McClellan Braswell 1934 - 2019



Jacklyn "Jackie" McClellan Braswell, age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27 ,2019. She was born January 29, 1934 in Riverton, Wyoming, to John "Jack" McClellan and Beatrice "Bea" (Johnson) McClellan. She was a baby in the family of five, with one brother, James and three sisters, Betty, Kathleen and Margie.



Jackie attended Riverton Public Schools, serving on one of the state's first 4H, all female cattle judging teams, and graduated high school in 1952. Jackie went on to earn a Bachelors' Degree from Sul Ross State University in 1965 and a Masters' Degree from Texas Tech University in 1969.



On February 17, 1953 she married Ray Eldon Braswell and relocated to Monahans, TX. Together, they had two sons, Ray Jr. (Cydney) and Bobby (Karen), and two daughters, Jenny Abbott (Danny) and Wendy Hines (Larry). Jackie and Ray both became career educators in the Ector County Independent School District where Jackie retired after 27 years as an elementary teacher. Her career defining moment was the year she was named the Odessa Classroom Teachers' Association Elementary Teacher of the Year.



Jackie enjoyed being surrounded by her family of four children, seven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She and Ray were devout Christians and active members of the J-Bar-J Country Church in Ruidoso, NM. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Ray likes to proudly state that in 1952 he went to Wyoming in search of oil as a roughneck and instead found gold in Jackie McClellan as his bride.



Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Bea McClellan; her sisters, Betty and Kathleen; her brother, James and her daughter, Wendy.



Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Braswell, of First Missionary Baptist Church in Morton, TX, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.